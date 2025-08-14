Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 45,755 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $648,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 34.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 198.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,677,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.3%

AWI stock opened at $196.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $197.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.