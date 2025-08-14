Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 58,189 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $684,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5,181.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,212,923. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

