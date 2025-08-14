Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 65,199 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $674,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 152,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 121,825 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 552.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

