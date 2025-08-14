Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 71,356 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $610,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.08 and its 200 day moving average is $163.32.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

