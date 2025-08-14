Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 77,791 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,766,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nextracker worth $580,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,229.60. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,589 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.