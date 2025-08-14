Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $587,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $21,104,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Citigroup upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $869,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

