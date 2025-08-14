VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VinFast Auto were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter.

VFS stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

VinFast Auto ( NASDAQ:VFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VFS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

