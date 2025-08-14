Wedbush Forecasts Lower Earnings for Compass Therapeutics

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $428.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,002 shares in the last quarter. Enavate Sciences GP LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,087,005 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

