Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,919 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Alight worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 364.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 5,505.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,267.50. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 55,216 shares of company stock valued at $307,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

