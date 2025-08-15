Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,462,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 867,492 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $10,839,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 368,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.3%

ALKS stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.