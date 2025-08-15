Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132,202 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,422,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $202.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

