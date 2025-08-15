Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average is $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

