Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9%

AMZN stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.