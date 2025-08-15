Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.