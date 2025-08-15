Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

