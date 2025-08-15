Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Antero Midstream worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $459,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:AM opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.