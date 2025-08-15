Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,070 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,037,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

ABG stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

