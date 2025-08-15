Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

