Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Assurant worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after buying an additional 420,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after buying an additional 322,608 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20,818.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,290,000 after buying an additional 306,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after buying an additional 156,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Assurant Trading Down 0.4%

AIZ opened at $212.82 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

