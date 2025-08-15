Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Samsara by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Samsara by 1,881.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Samsara by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,082,000 after purchasing an additional 952,791 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 254,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,458,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. This trade represents a 31.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,969,024. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

