Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 350 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $223.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.06.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

