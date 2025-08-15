BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of BCE worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. BCE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 437.93%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

