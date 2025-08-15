Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.71%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,786,000 after acquiring an additional 357,718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 741.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 18,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

