Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Celanese worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 4,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 9,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 275,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 891.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.94.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Trading Up 2.1%

Celanese stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

