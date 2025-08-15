Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Crocs worth $70,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 70,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.92.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

