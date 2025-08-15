Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $67,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,612,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $171.71 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

