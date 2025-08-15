Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.75 Million Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $61,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 808.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 167.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 986.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,737.33. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $141.56.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

