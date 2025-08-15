Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $62.58 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Hancock Whitney worth $62,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,139,000 after acquiring an additional 128,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $43,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

