Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,819 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $71,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after buying an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,700,000 after acquiring an additional 374,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 874,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,984,000 after acquiring an additional 135,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.