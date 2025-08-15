Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $67,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $171.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.