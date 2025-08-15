Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $69,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

