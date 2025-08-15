Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,132 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $62,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NJR stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

