Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,990,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $62,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

