Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,696,703 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $66,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,958. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

