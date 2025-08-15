Citigroup Inc. Acquires 321,600 Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 2,500.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ibotta were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ibotta by 2,859.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ibotta by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Ibotta during the first quarter worth $488,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ibotta by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 419,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Ibotta Trading Down 30.3%

Shares of IBTA stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. Ibotta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -1.27.

Ibotta ( NYSE:IBTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Ibotta had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Ibotta declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,247,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,445,780. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 199,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,218.57. The trade was a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,192,224 shares of company stock worth $78,652,577. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

