Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

