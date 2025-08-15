Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

NYSE J opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

