Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,803,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after acquiring an additional 621,734 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 761,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,308,000 after purchasing an additional 91,097 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.86.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

