Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,375,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,476,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 441,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,459 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 422,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

