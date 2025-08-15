Citigroup Inc. Buys 103,712 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Ball worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ball by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Ball Stock Down 2.2%

Ball stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

