Citigroup Inc. Buys 108,398 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Radian Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RDN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.74. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This trade represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.