Citigroup Inc. Buys 132,325 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 170.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kontoor Brands worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $6,314,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

