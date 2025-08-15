Citigroup Inc. Buys 23,915 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of TransUnion worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 70,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 635,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

Get Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.