Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Noble Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,541,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,662 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after buying an additional 4,970,664 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Noble Gas by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after buying an additional 6,693,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Noble Gas by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after buying an additional 2,478,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.36 on Friday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

