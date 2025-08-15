Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,250 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $12,114,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 800,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 234,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 188,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,600.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 186,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

