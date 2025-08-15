Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845,454 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 4.1%

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.