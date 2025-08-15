Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

