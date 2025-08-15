Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,051,748. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCCS. Barclays lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 482.24 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

