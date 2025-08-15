Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Read Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.