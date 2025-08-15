Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 876.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

